Don't Miss
Home / News / Former state Senator sentenced

Former state Senator sentenced

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018 0

Former New York State Senator Marc Panepinto, 53, of Buffalo, has been sentenced to two months in prison for promising employment, compensation, or other benefit for political activity. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer also sentenced Panepinto to one year of supervised release. Panepinto served in the 60th Senate District from through Dec. 31, 2016. The conviction stems ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo