Fourth Department – Assumption of risk: Stillman v. Mobile Mountain, Inc. et al.

December 14, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assumption of risk Negligent maintenance of festival equipment – Enhancement of risk Stillman v. Mobile Mountain, Inc. et al. CA 18-00176 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie county Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after sustaining injuries when he fell from an artificial rock-climbing wall at a local festival. The ...

