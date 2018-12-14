Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Luis s. V. State of New York Office of Mental Health

Fourth Department – Mental Hygiene Law: Luis s. V. State of New York Office of Mental Health

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental Hygiene Law Mental abnormality – Unspecified paraphilic disorder – Due process Luis s. V. State of New York Office of Mental Health CA 17-00470 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner commenced a Mental Hygiene Law Article 10 proceeding seeking an order discharging him and/or releasing him to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo