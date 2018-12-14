Don't Miss
Home / News / Russian agent’s guilty plea intensifies spotlight on her relationship with NRA

Russian agent’s guilty plea intensifies spotlight on her relationship with NRA

By: The Washington Post Rosalind S. Helderman, Tom Hamburger, and Michelle Ye Hee Lee December 14, 2018 0

The guilty plea Thursday of a woman accused of infiltrating the National Rifle Association on behalf of the Russian government has thrust the powerful conservative group into an uncomfortable spotlight as the organization appears to be facing declining donations and signs its fearsome political influence may be waning. Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina pleaded guilty ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo