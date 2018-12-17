Ali Petrillo | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2018 0

Ali Petrillo has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a marketing specialist in Rochester. Petrillo is responsible for project site marketing which includes photography, milestone celebrations and signage. She will also manage the company’s Customer Care program and support company events. Before joining LeChase, Petrillo held positions with a variety of educational and health care ...

