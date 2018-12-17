Barrett appointed city judge to fill Astacio’s seat

Don't Miss
By: dcarter December 17, 2018 0

Mayor Lovely A. Warren on Friday announced the appointment of Melissa Barrett as Rochester City Court judge. Barrett, who has worked as a principal court attorney and as a defense counsel in the city court, fills the seat vacated by former Judge Leticia Astacio, who was removed after a series of events that began with a ...

