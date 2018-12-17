Don't Miss
Former Upstate Medical president sentenced

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2018 0

The former president of SUNY Upstate Medical University was sentenced Monday to three years probation. David R. Smith, who pleaded guilty in September three counts of official misconduct for abusing his position to illegally increase his pay, also was ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. Smith was president of the university from September 2006 until November 2013, ...

