Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / GRAWA President’s Message: End-of-year assessment can reveal surprising answers

GRAWA President’s Message: End-of-year assessment can reveal surprising answers

By: Special to The Daily Record Katie Courtney December 17, 2018 0

With the end of the year comes some quiet time for reflection. I have always been a firm believer in the power of personal and professional self-assessments. It is a time to discover strengths and weaknesses and then either accept or challenge them. I started my professional assessment off with the “why” question. Why did I ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo