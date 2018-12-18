Court Calendars for December 19, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2018 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Asia Santiago, et al, 143 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 2—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Ashley Stephens, et al, 107 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 3—Rochester Highlands NY LLC v Urban Lawson, et al, 151 Green Knolls Drive – William C Dedes 4—Rochester Highlands ...

