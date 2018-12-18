Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Kyle L. Sayers | LeChase Construction

Kyle L. Sayers | LeChase Construction

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2018 0

Kyle L. Sayers has been promoted to chief operating officer at LeChase Construction. Sayers will report to LeChase President William L. Mack. Sayers, who has more than two decades of construction industry experience, joined LeChase as a project engineer in 1997. After working on a variety of projects and serving in a number of positions ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo