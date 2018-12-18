Legalizing marijuana is now a priority for Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul December 18, 2018 0

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced his full support of statewide legalization of recreational marijuana, making it an administration priority for early 2019. “Let’s legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,” said Cuomo, a Democrat, (during a speech in New York City to various constituency advocates outlining his first 100-day ...

