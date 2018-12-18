Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Market forecasts

Money Management: Market forecasts

By: George W. Karpus December 18, 2018 0

The huge decline in interest rates and the drop in stock prices has led me to the following forecasts. One of the first things that I think needs to be noted is that the peak in free market interest rates for this cycle occurred in late September. Interest rates around the world have dropped significantly since ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo