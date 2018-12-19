Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded November 13, 2018

Deeds Recorded November 13, 2018

December 19, 2018

Deeds   Recorded November 13, 2018            91   BRIGHTON BCP REAL ESTATE INC to ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 2000 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12109 Page: 0189 Tax Account: 149.05-1-2 Full Sale Price: $85,000.00   BROCKPORT BUCKLEY, TRACY et al to BARLACH, OLIVER et ano Property Address: 580 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12109 Page: 0050 Tax Account: 054.07-2-8 Full Sale Price: $169,900.00 GROSS, ANNE et al to ...

