Home / News / Judge questions city FOIL policy

Judge questions city FOIL policy

Provided police video is blurred and silent

By: Bennett Loudon December 19, 2018 0

A state Supreme Court Justice has challenged Rochester’s policy regarding public access to video and audio recorded by cameras worn by Rochester Police Department officers. In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Ann Marie Taddeo ordered city officials to revisit a Freedom of Information Law request by a man seeking bodycam footage from an incident in March. Theodore ...

