New York health officials urge caution on pot legalization

New York health officials urge caution on pot legalization

By: The Associated Press December 19, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A group of county health officials is asking New York lawmakers to approach marijuana legalization with “extreme caution.” The New York State Association of County Health Officials released a statement Tuesday outlining concerns about adverse health impacts from marijuana legalization. The association said it remains opposed to recreational marijuana legalization. But if it’s ...

