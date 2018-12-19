Don't Miss
Home / News / New York lawmaker pushes parole system overhaul

New York lawmaker pushes parole system overhaul

By: The Associated Press David Klepper December 19, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposal in the New York Legislature would overhaul the state’s parole system to shift its emphasis on technical violations such as missing curfew to a series of incentives that reward good behavior. The bill announced Tuesday is sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Walter Mosley, of Brooklyn, and is based on research from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo