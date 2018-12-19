Don't Miss
Home / News / New York state awards $763 million in economic development funding

New York state awards $763 million in economic development funding

By: The Associated Press David Klepper December 19, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 1,000 companies, startups and community projects around New York state will share more than $763 million in economic development funding announced Tuesday. The money is part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s regional economic development initiative. It seeks to use targeted funding to leverage the economic strengths of each of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo