Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded November 14, 2018

Deeds Recorded November 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 14, 2018            92   BROCKPORT AUSTIN, FLOYD E et ano to BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Property Address: 32 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12109 Page: 0459 Tax Account: 054.18-4-9 Full Sale Price: $144,401.92 GIANCURSIO, NORMAN to ENSMAN, ANGELA L et ano Property Address: 16 TUDOR ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12109 Page: 0337 Tax Account: 084.05-3-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KEABLE, DOROTHY G ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo