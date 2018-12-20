Don't Miss
Doing Business As for October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Recorded October 31, 2018   DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JAV CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION 78 LANSMERE WAY, SPENCERPORT NY 14624 VINDIGNI, JAMES ADAM 78 LANSMERE WAY, NY STONE FRUIT 197 GREGORY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 HIGGINS, MAUREEN KAY 197 GREGORY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620   DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE THE REC ZONE 1350 CHIYODA DR, WEBSTER NY 14580 MONROE FLAD, JUSTIN R 43 HAGER RD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE   DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ...

