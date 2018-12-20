Don't Miss
Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL R. SISAK December 20, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A New York judge declined to dismiss sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein Thursday, rejecting the latest push from the disgraced film producer's lawyers to have his indictment thrown out. Judge James Burke's ruling buoyed a prosecution that has appeared on rocky ground in recent months amid a prolonged defense effort to raise ...

