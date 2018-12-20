Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 10, 2018

Judgments Recorded November 10, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Judgments Recorded November 10, 2018   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DALEY, JANET L Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $8,801.74 GOLTERMANN, ASHLEY L Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $6,001.99 HOEFLICH, LESTER J Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $16,292.74 MERITT SR, JOSEPH D Favor: TD BANK USA NA Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $3,283.28 PASSERO, RICHARD Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,390.97

