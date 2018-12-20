Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded October 30, 2018

Judgments Recorded October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Recorded October 30, 2018   TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BAYNHAM, MARIO A Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 DEBOARD, ANDREW D Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $250.00 DIAZ, DAVID G Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 FLEGLAR, TIMOTHY J Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 FROMAN, BRITTANY L Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 GONZALEZ, ANTONIO M Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 HILL, HAROLD Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 JOHNSON, MALASIA R Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT Amount: $293.00 KING, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo