Home / News / Karen Magnuson to step down at Democrat and Chronicle newspaper

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Karen Magnuson, executive editor of the Democrat and Chronicle, is leaving the newspaper on Jan. 2. The decision was announced in an article posted on the newspaper’s website Thursday morning. Magnuson “voluntarily accepted an early retirement package from Gannett Co. Inc.,” according to the article. Scott Norris, identified in the article as the “newsroom’s digital leader,” will fill ...

