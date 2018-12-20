Don't Miss
Liens filed October 30, 2018

Liens filed October 30, 2018

December 20, 2018

Liens Filed Recorded October 30, 2018   LIEN RELEASE JOSWICK, CAROL Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF HUMAN SERVICES   LIEN SATISFIED PAGE, KIMBERLY A Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES & ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC   MECHANICS LIEN JM MASTRO INC Favor: ELMER W DAVIS INC Amount: $10,292.40

