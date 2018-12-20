Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Lis Pendens for October 30, 2018

Lis Pendens for October 30, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Lis Pendens Recorded October 30, 2018   NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED 850 PAUL ROAD ASSOCIATES v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC v PFS FINANCIAL 1 LLC BAILEY, JOHN W v PROPEL FINANCIAL I LLC BLACK KETTLE PROPERTIES LLC v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC BROWN, PATRICK v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC CACH LLC v PROPEL FINANCIAL I LLC CHATELLIER PROPERTIES 1 LLC v PROPEL FINANCIAL 1 LLC COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo