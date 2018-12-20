Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded November 14, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 14, 2018            65   BRIGHTON, NY STRUBLE, ANDREW J & STRUBLE, KAREN Property Address: 75 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2229 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $$172,725.00 RYAN, JEANNE M Property Address: 166 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2724 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $$50,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY PRATT, AUDREY A & PRATT, ROBERT J Property Address: 172 SWAMP RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9715 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

