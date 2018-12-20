Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: Advance directives

Paralegal Perspectives: Advance directives

By: Daily Record Staff Bobbi L. Ahearn December 20, 2018 0

Members and non-members of PAR participated in the Small Business Council (SBC) Thanksgiving Appeal again this year, and although our bodies may have been a bit sore the following day, our hearts were filled with gratitude for the opportunity to be involved in our communities! As this year comes to a close and we look toward ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo