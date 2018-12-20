Don't Miss
Home / News / Senate approves bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Senate approves bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

By: The Washington Post Elise Viebeck December 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - After nearly 100 years of failed attempts, the Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation to make lynching a federal crime. Sponsored by the Senate’s three African-American members, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker , D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., the bill would ensure that lynching triggers an enhanced sentence under federal law like other hate ...

