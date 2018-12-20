Don't Miss
Home / News / Whitaker’s potential role in Affordable Care Act comes up in court

Whitaker’s potential role in Affordable Care Act comes up in court

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow December 20, 2018 0

The Trump administration refused to say Wednesday whether acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is directly involved in discussions about the future of the Affordable Care Act in a case challenging the validity of Whitaker’s appointment. Justice Department attorney Hashim Mooppan defended the appointment of Whitaker, who served as chief of staff to the previous attorney general, ...

