Case Digests / U.S. District Court, WDNY – Ineffective assistance of counsel: U.S. v. Sandford

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2018 0

United States District Court of the Western District of New York Ineffective assistance of counsel Sentencing options – Presentence report challenge United States v. Sandford 15-cr-6101L Judge Larimer Background: The defendant was charged with 11 counts of distributing a controlled substance, two counts of firearm offenses, and a single count of witness tampering. After a jury trial, the defendant was convicted ...

