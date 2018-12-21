Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney general nominee wrote memo criticizing Mueller obstruction probe

Attorney general nominee wrote memo criticizing Mueller obstruction probe

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett December 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - William Barr, who has been nominated to become the next attorney general, wrote a memo to Justice Department leaders earlier this year criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller for a “fatally misconceived” legal theory of how President Donald Trump may have obstructed justice. The memo, written in June and addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo