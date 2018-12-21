Don't Miss
Home / News / Census: NY lost more population than any other state

Census: NY lost more population than any other state

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state's population declined more than any other state in a recent 12-month period. New numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week show the state's population declined by 48,510 between July 1, 2017 and July 1 of this year. That's the largest decline of the nine states that lost population ...

