Don't Miss
Home / News / Feds irked over lack of access to limo in fatal wreck

Feds irked over lack of access to limo in fatal wreck

By: The Associated Press Chris Carola December 21, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board told a New York prosecutor she has hampered the agency’s efforts to determine the cause of the limousine crash that killed 20 people in her rural upstate county, the nation’s deadliest transportation wreck in nearly a decade. In a letter made public Thursday, an NTSB lawyer told ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo