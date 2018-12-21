Don't Miss
Justice Department divided over whether Whitaker should recuse himself from the Mueller probe

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky December 21, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - A senior Justice Department ethics official concluded acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker should recuse from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller III’s probe examining President Donald Trump, but advisers to Whitaker recommended the opposite and he has no plans to step aside, people familiar with the matter said. Earlier Thursday, a different official, who spoke ...

