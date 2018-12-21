Law Firm Challenge continues amazing work in fifth year

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff Brady Kaiser December 21, 2018 0

On Dec. 11, young attorneys gathered together at The Club Room to celebrate the end of the Law Firm Challenge. The challenge is a part of the annual Campaign for Justice and encourages participation from attorneys under the age of 40 to support civil legal services in Monroe County. This was the first year coordinating the ...

