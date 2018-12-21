Don't Miss
Morgan Management executive admits to federal charges

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2018 0

Kevin Morgan, former vice president of Morgan Management, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Morgan, 42, is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Prosecutors said that, between March 2011 and June 2017, Morgan and co-defendants Todd Morgan, Frank Giacobbe, Patrick Ogiony, and others, ...

