U.S. District Court, WDNY – Attorney's fees: Eades v. Kennedy Law Offices

December 21, 2018

United States District Court of the Western District of New York Attorney’s fees Excessive work – Duplicative work – Reasonable rate Eades v. Kennedy Law Offices 12-cv-6680L Judge Larimer Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action against the defendant, a debt collection firm, alleging claims of unfair debt collection pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The parties settled the claim ...

