Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Workplace Issues: 2nd Circuit holds that abuse of a restricted database by a sergeant is not retaliation

Workplace Issues: 2nd Circuit holds that abuse of a restricted database by a sergeant is not retaliation

By: Lindy Korn December 21, 2018 0

The Court of Appeals has held that a corrections officer who exposed a sergeant’s abuse of a restricted police database to spy on his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend can be retaliated against for his speech act because the law was not clearly established that this kind of whistleblowing is protected under the First Amendment (Gorman v. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo