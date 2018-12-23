Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded November 15, 2018            79   BROCKPORT PERRY, ANTHONY to MARTIN, JACQUELINE F et ano Property Address: 129 SHUMWAY ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12110 Page: 0297 Tax Account: 084.04-1-25.004 Full Sale Price: $20,000.00   CHURCHVILLE MCCLAIN, KARIN to HORTON, KATHLEEN J et ano Property Address: 1005 CHURCHVILLE  ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12110 Page: 0186 Tax Account: 170.01-1-4 Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 MCCOY, MICHAEL to DENNSTEDT, JAKE D Property Address: ...

