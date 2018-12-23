Don't Miss
Mortgages filed November 15, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 15, 2018            92   BRIGHTON, NY GELFAND, JULIE & PIPER, STEPHEN E Property Address: 43 KIMBARK RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2766 Lender: GENESEE COOP FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00   BROCKPORT, NY ZINK, LESLIE A & ZINK, ROBERT J Property Address: 101 PESH HOME TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9466 Lender: SYRACUSE FIRE DEPT EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 SMAGORINSKY, HELEN & SMAGORINSKY, MELVIN P Property Address: 11 KEYSTONE ...

