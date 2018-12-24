Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo: Boxing, wrestling, MMA generate $97 million in two years

Cuomo: Boxing, wrestling, MMA generate $97 million in two years

By: The Associated Press December 24, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sports such as mixed martial arts, boxing and wrestling have generated $97 million in New York state since lawmakers voted to legalize mixed martial arts two years ago. New figures released by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo show the introduction of MMA led to a big bump in ticket sales, simulcast ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo