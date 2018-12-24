Don't Miss
Home / News / Home prices, consumer confidence, pending home sales

Home prices, consumer confidence, pending home sales

By: The Associated Press December 24, 2018 0

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: HOME PRICE TRACKER U.S. home prices have risen more slowly in recent months as higher mortgage rates weigh on sales. S&P's CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index, which tracks the value of homes in 20 major U.S. metropolitan areas, rose 5.2 percent in September ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo