Lawsuit: Wyoming boss required Scientology for employee

Lawsuit: Wyoming boss required Scientology for employee

By: The Associated Press December 24, 2018 0

CASPER, Wyo. — A former employee of a Wyoming occupational therapy office says the owner of the business pressured her to take Scientology courses as a condition of her employment. Julie A. Rohrbacher filed a lawsuit in federal court Dec. 17 against Teton Therapy, a group of physical and occupational therapy offices in four Wyoming locations. ...

