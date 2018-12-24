Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: Jander v. International

Second Circuit – ERISA: Jander v. International

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Stock option plan – Duty-of-prudence – Corrective disclosure Jander v. International 17-3518 Judges Katzmann, Sack, and Raggi Background: The plaintiffs appealed from a judgment dismissing their suit against the fiduciaries of IBM’s employee stock option plan. They claim that the defendants violated their duty to manage the ESOP’s assets prudently, because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo