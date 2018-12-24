Don't Miss
Shutdown enters third day with no urgency to reopen government

By: Bloomberg Steven T. Dennis and Erik Wasson December 24, 2018 0

As the partial U.S. government shutdown enters a third day, lawmakers have left Washington for the Christmas holiday with no sign of urgency to resolve the fight over President Donald Trump's demand for border wall money. Unlike shutdowns of the past, Congress and the White House aren't racing to reopen the government. Offices of congressional leaders ...

