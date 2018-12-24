Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / U.S. District Court, WDNY – Social Security disability benefits: Harbot v. Berryhill

U.S. District Court, WDNY – Social Security disability benefits: Harbot v. Berryhill

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2018 0

United States District Court of the Western District of New York Social Security disability benefits Treating physician rule – Commissioner’s burden Harbot v. Berryhill 17-cv-6371L Judge Larimer Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking review of the final determination of the Commissioner of Social Security that concluded she is not disabled under the Social Security Act. Ruling: The District Court granted the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo