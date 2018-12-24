Don't Miss
U.S. District Court, WDNY – Social Security disability benefits: Montanez v. Berryhill

December 24, 2018

United States District Court for the Western District of New York Social Security Disability Benefits Cherry-picking the record – Reconciling conflicting medical evidence Montanez v. Berryhill 17-cv-6598L Judge Larimer Background: The plaintiff sought review of the denial of disability benefits by the Commissioner of Social Security. Ruling: The District Court granted the plaintiff’s motion. The court noted that, while an ALJ is ...

