Home / News / Updated lawsuit teases new details against OxyContin maker

Updated lawsuit teases new details against OxyContin maker

By: The Associated Press December 24, 2018 0

An updated complaint in Massachusetts' lawsuit against Purdue Pharma claims members of the family that owns the OxyContin maker are personally responsible for fueling abuse of the deadly painkiller. The filing late Friday in Suffolk Superior Court expands on the lawsuit the state filed in June against the drugmaker, 16 current and former executives and members ...

