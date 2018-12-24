Don't Miss
Home / News / Violence Against Women Act to expire with government shutdown

Violence Against Women Act to expire with government shutdown

By: The Washington Post Elise Viebeck December 24, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - The Violence Against Women Act is set to expire at midnight Friday as the government shuts down, cutting off funding for programs that help victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking. The blow to the landmark 1994 law came after multiple short-term extensions. The act was due to expire on Sept. 30 and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo