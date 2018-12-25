Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments filed October 31, 2018

Judgments filed October 31, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff December 25, 2018 0

Judgments Recorded October 31, 2018   JUDGMENT RELEASED, OTHER COURT MCFADDEN, RASHAUD Favor: COMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount:   JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ALEXANDER, WILLIAM R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BERRY, LORI J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CASTRECHINO, RICHARD A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE COOK, WARDELL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE GAMBLE, RASHAAN M et ano Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER HAAS, DONALD W Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

